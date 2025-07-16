Arsenal told how much their Serie A target will cost them

Arsenal have maintained a long-term interest in Ademola Lookman, and the attacker could be set for a return to the Premier League in the current transfer window. After an impressive spell in Italy with Atalanta, Lookman is now being closely monitored by several top clubs, including the Gunners.

The former Premier League forward has revitalised his career in Serie A, where he has become one of the standout performers in recent seasons. His crowning moment came in 2024, when he played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph. This success marked a turning point for Lookman, who had previously endured inconsistent spells in England.

Lookman’s Rise in Italy Sparks Premier League Interest

Since his move to Atalanta, Lookman has evolved into a dynamic and highly effective forward. His performances have not only helped the Italian side achieve silverware but also caught the eye of clubs seeking to strengthen their attacking options. Arsenal, having monitored his development, are believed to be among the sides seriously considering a bid.

According to Sport Witness, Atalanta has placed a valuation of 60 million euros on the Nigerian international. The club is reportedly open to a sale but insists that any interested party must meet their asking price. La Dea is also said to be preparing for the possibility of his departure by considering replacements, highlighting the realistic prospect of Lookman moving on this summer.

Arsenal Face a Decision Over Attacking Depth

Lookman would undoubtedly be a strong addition to Arsenal’s squad, bringing pace, creativity and a proven ability to perform at a high level. His experience across multiple European leagues and recent success in Italy make him an attractive proposition.

However, the financial implications of such a move are significant. With Atalanta demanding a substantial fee and Arsenal having recently completed the signing of Noni Madueke, questions may arise about the necessity of bringing in another winger. Squad balance and resource allocation will play a key role in determining whether the club proceeds with a formal offer.

Lookman’s potential return to England would offer him an opportunity to demonstrate his growth and maturity since his previous Premier League stint. For Arsenal, the decision will hinge on whether the investment aligns with their tactical needs and long-term ambitions.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…