Arsenal told how much they have to pay to sign Juventus star this month

Arsenal has been consistently linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, and speculation surrounding a potential transfer this month continues to grow. The Serbian striker has long been on the radar of the Gunners, and recent reports suggest a deal could still materialise before the transfer window closes.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains active in the market as they look to bolster their squad for the remainder of the campaign. Injuries in their attacking department have disrupted the team’s plans in recent weeks, making reinforcements a priority. Arsenal is eager to ensure they have sufficient depth and quality upfront, and Vlahovic’s potential arrival would provide a significant boost.

Meanwhile, in Turin, Juventus are grappling with uncertainty over Vlahovic’s future. The 24-year-old has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal, and the club is reportedly struggling to secure his commitment to a new contract. With Juventus shifting their focus toward Randal Kolo Muani as a possible replacement, Vlahovic’s role in the team could diminish during the second half of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus may be willing to cash in on Vlahovic before the transfer window closes. The report suggests that the Italian giants could part ways with the striker for a fee of around €55 million. This development could provide Arsenal with an opportunity to make a serious push for the player’s signature.

Vlahovic has been one of Europe’s most prolific strikers in recent years, known for his physical presence, clinical finishing, and ability to dominate opposition defences. If Arsenal were to secure his services, the Serbian international could bring a new dimension to their attack and significantly enhance their chances of achieving success in the Premier League and Europe.

While the reported fee represents a substantial investment, the potential impact of signing a player of Vlahovic’s calibre could justify the cost. For Arsenal, this could be the moment to act decisively and bring in a player capable of transforming their fortunes in the latter stages of the season.

The coming days will be crucial as the Gunners weigh their options and decide whether to make a move for Vlahovic before the window shuts.