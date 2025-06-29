Arsenal told how much they must pay to sign Spain U21 star

Cristhian Mosquera has emerged as the latest target on Arsenal’s radar as the club continues to explore options to strengthen the squad during the current transfer window. The Gunners are keen to bolster their defensive line, and Mosquera is seen as a player with significant potential who could become a vital part of their long-term plans.

Arsenal believe the young Valencia defender has all the attributes required to succeed at the highest level and is working behind the scenes to secure his signature. With the summer window in full swing, the club is actively pursuing multiple targets, and Mosquera has now become one of the names under serious consideration.

Arsenal Face Resistance from Valencia

While Arsenal have made an initial approach, Valencia has rejected the offer, believing that the proposal did not reflect the player’s true value. Although Mosquera remains a developing talent, Los Che consider him a valuable asset and are holding firm in their valuation.

The defender is understood to be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, and the opportunity to join a Premier League side with Champions League aspirations is reportedly an attractive one. However, any deal will only progress if Arsenal are willing to meet the conditions set by Valencia.

Release Clause Stands in the Way

According to a report from Goal, Valencia has informed Arsenal that they must activate Mosquera’s release clause if they are serious about completing the transfer. The clause is set at €20 million, and this figure will need to be met in full for negotiations to advance.

While some may argue that such a fee is high for a young player still finding his feet in top-level football, it is reflective of the current market, where promising talent commands a premium. Arsenal must now decide whether to meet the demand or move on to other targets.

Mosquera has shown clear signs of progress and could evolve into a top-tier defender with the right development. If Arsenal are serious about building for the future, investing in players of his calibre will be essential.