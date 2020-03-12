Arsenal told how much they will have to pay for Serie A star

Arsenal has been told how much they would have to pay if they are serious about landing Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are preparing for a major summer overhaul and with the future of Aubameyang uncertain, they have been linked with Milik.

Milik has been in outstanding form since he joined Napoli, but he has struggled to displace Dries Mertens as the club’s number striker and he may ask for a move away.

Reports from Area Napoli via Teamtalk claims that the attacker will cost Arsenal a cool £40 million transfer fee £70,000 per week in wages.

His wage demand won’t be too much for Arsenal to pay and if they succeed in offloading Mesut Ozil, they would have room to offer him even more.

Arsenal is trying to tie down Aubameyang to a new deal but the Gabonese attacker is struggling to agree to terms with them amid reports that he could be sold in the summer.

If Aubameyang is sold, the club would have the money to sign Milik and pay him his desired salary.

Aubameyang won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season and his departure would cost a lot of goals, signing Milik would hopefully replace the void that Auba would leave.