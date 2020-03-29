Arsenal told how much they will have to pay for Valencia star

Arsenal has been told how much they would have to pay if they are serious about signing Carlos Soler.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Valencia this season and he has begun to attract the attention of Europe’s top sides.

Arsenal has become the latest team to show interest in his signature as Mikel Arteta looks to build his team.

The Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager at the end of last year and he has been doing well with the team at his disposal, however, he is also looking forward to the summer transfer window as he looks to sign his own players.

Soler has been linked with this move to the Emirates because Arteta is reportedly keen to exploit his Spanish connections.

Soler has played more than 25 times for Valencia this season and despite being so young he is one of the club’s most important players.

Reports from the Daily Mail claims that the Spaniards will demand £36 million if and when Arsenal make an official approach for the midfielder.

Soler recently signed a new deal that would keep him at the Mestalla until 2023, however, the report claims that Valencia might be forced to cash in because of their financial problems.

Los Che has to raise funds and they tried but failed to sell Kevin Gameiro to Barcelona in the January transfer window.