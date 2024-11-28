Arsenal told how much to sign their Serie A attacking target

Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs keenly monitoring Mateo Retegui, Atalanta’s red-hot striker, as a potential solution to their ongoing goalscoring issues. The Argentine forward joined Atalanta this season under somewhat unusual circumstances, stepping in for the injured Gianluca Scamacca. Since his arrival, Retegui has been nothing short of sensational, and his remarkable form has made him one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. Scoring a goal roughly every 70 minutes on the pitch, Retegui has quickly established himself as one of the most efficient finishers in world football.

Arsenal is reportedly in the market for a new striker at the end of the current season, and Retegui is gaining attention as a potential candidate to bolster their attacking options. According to reports from Calciomercato, the Gunners have been monitoring his performances closely, with scouts being dispatched to watch the forward in action for Atalanta. His consistent goal-scoring record has made him an attractive prospect, and Arsenal is reportedly preparing to make a formal approach for him in the summer transfer window.

Atalanta, known for being a selling club, would likely be open to negotiating a deal, but it is expected that they will demand a fee higher than the €45 million they paid to sign Retegui. While the Argentine forward may not be the most high-profile name on the market, his consistent performances and clinical finishing could be the solution to Arsenal’s striker dilemma. If Arsenal can secure his services, they may have found a diamond in the rough capable of leading their attack for years to come.

Given his current form and the interest from top clubs like Arsenal, Retegui’s potential move could be one of the more intriguing transfer sagas of the next window. If Atalanta’s asking price is met, Arsenal might just find the striker they’ve been searching for.