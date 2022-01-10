Arsenal told how much transfer target would cost with other clubs eyeing him

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to sign Georginio Wijnaldum as he struggles to be relevant in France with PSG.

The Dutchman was a hero at Liverpool when he played in England and he inspired their run to win both the Champions League and the Premier League.

He has also starred for Newcastle United in the English top-flight and this experience makes him one player who can easily deliver fine performances at the Emirates.

Arsenal has bolstered their squad with some exciting young talents and Wijnaldum’s presence in that dressing room could inspire the club to the next level.

Fichajes.net says PSG is open to cashing in on the midfielder and would accept a bid of around 15m to 20m euros for his signature.

This fee might appear too much for a player who is already in his 30s, but it could likely be negotiated down if Arsenal is serious about signing him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum was a huge player in the Premier League and Arsenal should have tried to sign him as a free agent.

Our current midfield is filled with exciting and talented young players, but it lacks stars with experience in winning things.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are good individual players, but they aren’t as experienced as Wijnaldum is and could benefit from having him as a teammate.