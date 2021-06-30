Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal told how they can beat Juventus to 23-year-old Euro 2020 star

Juventus has been installed as favourites to sign Arsenal target, Manuel Locatelli, but the Gunners can still win the race for his signature.

Locatelli has been a star of the Italy national team at the ongoing Euro 2020 and his performances have seen him attract the attention of Arsenal and other top European clubs.

Arsenal and the likes of Borussia Dortmund know that battling Juventus for his signature is almost like fighting a losing battle.

The Old Lady are the biggest club in Italy and Locatelli has a better chance of winning the Champions League with them than any other suitor.

Juve is currently negotiating his sale, but they are struggling and that could help Arsenal sign him.

Gazzetta reports that Juventus wants to pay 30m euros and add a player to make it the complete 40m euros that Sassuolo wants.

Juve also wants to sign him on loan for two seasons before they make payments for his permanent transfer.

These conditions could see them miss out on his signature with the report claiming that Arsenal will sign him if they can pay the 40m euros upfront.

If Arsenal sells Granit Xhaka to AS Roma, they might have the funds available to make the acquisition.

Posted by

Tags Manuel Locatelli

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Arsenal2win says:
    June 30, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    Arsenal will never buy another No. 10 except Odegaard is not available 4 transfer, either thru loan again, or on a permanent transfer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs