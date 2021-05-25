Arsenal told how they can convince relegated star to join them

Sander Berge has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer after Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Norwegian is one of the best young midfielders in the competition but he missed several games for the Blades and couldn’t help them maintain their EPL status.

He is one of their players who looks very likely to leave them at the end of this season considering that he is simply too good to play in the Championship.

United will want to emulate the likes of Norwich City and Watford to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

With that in mind, they will want to keep most of their top players, but Berge could move.

Arsenal is among a host of teams who want to add him to their squad and the Gunners might need something extra to win the race considering that they have failed to qualify for European football.

Football London reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side can boost their chances of signing him if they secure the return of Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard spent the second half of this season at the Emirates on loan from Real Madrid.

He has, however, returned to the Spanish capital and Arsenal has plans to try to sign him back.

If that works, it might help them convince Berge to join them as well.