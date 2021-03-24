Arsenal told how they can secure Odegaard’s future

Tim Sherwood says Arsenal’s chances of landing Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal would be helped greatly if they return to the Champions League.

The Gunners want to keep the Norwegian loanee beyond his current spell which ends when this season finishes.

He only joined them in the last transfer window, but he has become one of their most important players.

Mikel Arteta clearly likes him and has fielded him in virtually all of Arsenal’s games since he made the move.

As he contributes to helping them end this season in a good position, Arsenal wants to keep him.

That would be a tough ask because his fine form will make his parent team, Real Madrid want to keep him.

Odegaard’s form will also have come to the attention of other top teams and because of that Sherwood says they can probably only sign him if he gets Champions League football next season.

The former Spurs manager also reckons that the Gunners will be thinking about signing him permanently as he would if he was in their position.

He told Optus Sport: “I think they would love to sign him if they possibly could. I would definitely sign him. I think Odegaard might only come to Arsenal if they finish in the Champions League, which means they need to win the Europa League.”