Arsenal told how they can secure Odegaard’s future

Tim Sherwood says Arsenal’s chances of landing Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal would be helped greatly if they return to the Champions League.
The Gunners want to keep the Norwegian loanee beyond his current spell which ends when this season finishes.
He only joined them in the last transfer window, but he has become one of their most important players.
Mikel Arteta clearly likes him and has fielded him in virtually all of Arsenal’s games since he made the move.
As he contributes to helping them end this season in a good position, Arsenal wants to keep him.
That would be a tough ask because his fine form will make his parent team, Real Madrid want to keep him.
Odegaard’s form will also have come to the attention of other top teams and because of that Sherwood says they can probably only sign him if he gets Champions League football next season.
The former Spurs manager also reckons that the Gunners will be thinking about signing him permanently as he would if he was in their position.
He told Optus Sport: “I think they would love to sign him if they possibly could. I would definitely sign him. I think Odegaard might only come to Arsenal if they finish in the Champions League, which means they need to win the Europa League.”
Thanks for the info Captain Obvious
Whether Arsenal make the Champions league is not a factor in any one joining the club. Leno Luiz Gabriel Saliba Tierney Partey Torreira Guendouzi Martinelli Willian Mari Cedric all came knowing the club would struggle to make CL. Only super stars expect CL and they are not coming to Arsenal and Arsenal could not afford them now any way. Odegaard is not a superstar in fact has done virtually nothing since being signed by RM in 2015. RM paid very little for him so the 25+ mill they want for him in the present financial climate is ridiculous. Arsenal could get him for as little as 9 mill. He seems happy enough just to get game time and be seen in the shop window. We don’t really need him and nor he us. Offer Real Madrid Reiss Nelson and 3 mill and see if they bite.