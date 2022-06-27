Arsenal told how they could cover Raphinha’s fee with five sales

Arsenal have been told that they have five players they could sell for a total of £67 Million, more than the supposed asking price for Leeds United’s Raphinha.

The Mirror claims that the club has five players that they should be looking to offload this summer to bring in some added funds as we look to splash the cash this summer.

Rob Holding is claimed to be worth £9 Million for potential suitors. The defender is one of the leaders amongst the playing squad, but with William Saliba set to return from loan and links with a move for Lisandro Martinez, his place in the squad is under question.

Nicolas Pepe cost a club record £72 Million back in 2019, but having fallen further n fuether down the pecking order, we are now told to cash-in for a fair £24 Million.

Bernd Leno is another who is slimming down in importance at the Emirates, and with just a year remaining on his deal, he is claimed to be available for a lowly £10 Milion.

Lucas Torreira impressed this term, but Fiorentina tried to haggle over his pre-agreed fee. Florence no longer seems a likely destination, but he remains for sake for a more than fair £15M.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had a less than impressive loan in Serie A with Roma, but is also deemed surplus to requirements, and we could well fetch around £9 Million woth his sale.

With us believed to be interested in a deal for Raphinha, this amount should cover the expenditure for the deal, with Leeds claimed to be in want of £65 Million for his signature.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFC Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

Depending on signings, we could well have others who are no longer needed in the squad such as Nuno Tavares, but we seem to be happy bolstering our squad numbers with a return to European football on the horizon, and we could well look to keep sone of the above, with Holding one I could see staying.

Patrick

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

The Transfer Show – Is Raphinha on the verge of joining Arteta’s project?