Arsenal told how to stop Gyokeres after his hattrick against Manchester City

Viktor Gyökeres is enjoying a meteoric rise in European football, establishing himself as one of the most lethal attackers in the game right now. The Swedish striker’s recent form has been extraordinary, with six goals in his last three matches, including a stunning four-goal haul for Sweden against Azerbaijan. As Sporting Club prepares to face Arsenal in the Champions League, all eyes will be on Gyökeres, whose red-hot streak could pose a significant challenge for the Gunners’ defence.

Gyökeres’ ability to consistently impact games has made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Arsenal among the clubs reportedly interested in securing his services. For the Swedish star, tonight’s match serves as a perfect stage to further impress potential suitors, particularly against high-profile opposition. His standout performances, including his key role in Sporting’s emphatic victory over Manchester City, have already set him apart as a player who thrives in big games.

Former Brighton teammate Uwe Hünemeier offered insight into how defenders might handle a player as formidable as Gyökeres. Speaking to Mail Sport, he said:

“I played against Lewandowski and Haaland – you need to be really quick to stop these players because they have a physical strength in their game, and they are really quick (in the mind). When a striker (like Gyökeres) has confidence, it’s so hard for a defender to trouble you. You have to be on his foot most of the time, but you have to be alert in every second of the game because he’s strong with his head, strong with his left foot, on his right foot, reading the game, going in behind, holding up play.”

While Gyökeres is undoubtedly Sporting’s main threat, Arsenal must avoid focusing solely on him. Sporting boasts a well-rounded team with multiple players capable of causing damage, making this a true test of Arsenal’s defensive organisation. To emerge victorious, the Gunners must neutralise Gyökeres while staying vigilant against other threats in the Portuguese side’s arsenal.