Arsenal told how to stop the transfer rumours around Saka

Alex McLeish has told Arsenal the only way to stop the rumours linking Bukayo Saka with a move away from the club is to give him a new contract.

The attacker has become one of the club’s key men, and he simply keeps getting better.

His contributions are a reason the Gunners have been rebuilding their team well under Mikel Arteta.

Yet, he is one of the lowest-paid players at the club and he also has a deal that expires in 2024.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly hold an interest in his signature and they could pounce to add him to their squad.

But McLeish believes he will not be looking to leave the club now and advises Arsenal to do the obvious.

He tells Football Insider: “He is still a young lad and I feel, in this stage of his career, he has a passion for the club that he is at.

“I can see an extension of that contract coming into play sometime soon. Arsenal obviously want the speculation to stop.

“The only way that will happen is if that gets tied up by the club. That’s the only way speculation will stop.”

Saka has been one of the finest players we can have and the youngster should ideally stay with us for the rest of his career.

That rarely happens nowadays, but Arsenal can get him to stay and keep performing well by offering him a mouth-watering long-term contract.

