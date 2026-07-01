Arsenal told it will have to pay £130million for key target

Considering how much Manchester City have just paid for Elliot Anderson, Aston Villa are reportedly demanding £130 million for the signature of Morgan Rogers.

The attacker is on Arsenal’s radar and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers, consistently producing impressive displays. Rogers helped Villa win the Europa League before joining the England squad for the World Cup, where he has largely been used as a substitute.

Rising profile in English football

He is undoubtedly a top player, but with Jude Bellingham ahead of him in the pecking order, regular starts have been difficult to come by. Nevertheless, his quality at club level is beyond question.

Rogers is a player capable of making a difference at the highest level, and any elite club would benefit from having him in their squad, which is why Arsenal are keen to sign him.

His performances have continued to attract attention from across the Premier League, with clubs viewing him as a long-term investment due to his technical ability and versatility in attacking roles.

At international level, his involvement in the World Cup adds further experience, even if his minutes have been limited, and it underlines his growing importance within the England setup.

Villa valuation and transfer stance

Villa know they have one of the Premier League’s brightest talents and are determined to keep him.

However, according to The Sun, if any club is serious about signing him, they will have to pay £130 million.

Given the fees being paid for top players in England, Villa believe that the valuation is justified for one of the most highly rated attackers in European football.

Arsenal’s interest reflects their ongoing strategy of targeting young, high-potential players who can develop into key figures within the squad over time.

Such a significant valuation ensures that any negotiations would likely be complex and prolonged, particularly given Villa’s strong desire to retain their key assets.

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