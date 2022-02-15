Arsenal told it would be difficult to sign player from Premier League rival

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Chelsea’s youngster. Armando Broja as he shines on loan at Southampton.

The Albanian joined the Saints on loan at the start of this season and looked to be an unknown player at the time.

However, he has been one of the consistent young players in the English top-flight and has helped them with goals to remain competitive.

He would return to Chelsea at the end of this season and the Blues will have to decide on his future.

They have quality attackers in Thomas Tuchel’s squad and that could force them to sell him or send him out on loan again.

However, former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, believes it would still not be very easy for Mikel Arteta’s side to win the race for his signature.

He tells Football Insider when asked if Chelsea will be reluctant to sell to the Gunners: “Yeah, absolutely.

Adding: “Only Chelsea can decide whether he’s a player who can be useful to them in the future.

“But I can guarantee you now, even if they decide that he’s not. Chelsea will be asking for a massive price and clubs like Arsenal will have to pay it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In England, it is very difficult for clubs to sell a player to a direct rival and that is what Arsenal is to Chelsea.

However, there are always exceptions to every rule. Petr Cech and Olivier Giroud are two of many players who have swapped both clubs.

It would be interesting to see if the Blues will sell Broja to us at the end of this season.

