Arsenal told Jesus is not really the saviour they need

Arsenal is closing in on a transfer for Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to multiple reports.
The Brazilian is considered one of the finest forwards in the Premier League and Arsenal needs new goal-scorers.
The Gunners have lost some of their key attackers in the last few months and have just managed to tie down Eddie Nketiah to a long-term contract.
The attacker will not be Arsenal’s main man in the next campaign, and Jesus could move ahead of him in the pecking order.
However, the Brazilian is being sold by Manchester City because he couldn’t become the heir to Sergio Aguero, reckons Adam Shergold for The Daily Mail.
In his latest opinion piece, he detailed that the striker is good, but Arsenal cannot gamble on him becoming the main man for their attack.
This is because he has never had a prolific season to suggest he can get the job done at the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has truly not been a striker you can rely on to score as many as 20 goals in the Premier League per season.
The former Palmeiras man will get us goals, but he will probably not score enough to help us achieve our aims.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
I can understand the doubts about his ability to score a bag full of goals because he was never really a started with City. I’m sure MA sees his potential to become a more prolific striker if he’s given the role on a more constant basis. At £50m that is a massive gamble though. MA and Edu need to prove things are coming together this season with nothing more that top four and even some silverware. Doe’s MA have that much faith in him? I’m also concerned about the amount of Brazilian players we have because of International call-ups etc.
Why wont he? He has never been given a full chance at city due to the already made world class purchases and the rotation policy due to squad depth.
City only had 1 person over 20 goals last season due to the way they play….this is a stupid argument.
I agree with conclusion
Why buy him for more than 50m when he has only 1yr on contract left?
They should concentrate on buying Rafingha and turn him into another RVP. Rafingha has the attributes to succeed as a striker.
I heard Edu has proposed to pay him 265k a month. Too much. Another pending Lacazette/Ozil situation.
Arsenal never learns.
May be Edu will take a cut in his 365k wages. I don’t trust South Americans. Remember what Sanhelli is rumoured to have tampered with Pepe’s contract.
*265k a week.
Too much
This Jesus to Arsenal rumour has failed to excite me. I can’t put my finger on why? May be because I think the £50 million and ridiculous wages he will definitely be on is not worth it.
I did not know much about Lisandra Martinez until we were linked to him last week, but I really want him at Arsenal after watching some YouTube clips of him. I know they are just video clips but wow, I am impressed. I want him to join before G.Jesus.
Much more than excited about about his rumour than the Jesus one..
“Lacazette Mk 2″….He will not be the prolific goalscorer that Arsenal need and for the most part offers no more than Eddie…Possibly his greater experience and winning mentality put him in front of Eddie currently but they are technically and physically very similar….So what is the point of extending Eddie’s contract and then bringing in someone else…only 3 years older to offer exactly the same-hard work and link play.
If Arsenal want to challenge they need someone as a first choice striker with the ability to dominate defences and become prolific in front of goal .Whilst Osimhen’s likely fee is fairly prohibitive this could be offset by doing a part-ex with Napoli for Torreira.
Frankly I do not want to see Jesus at Arsenal next Season at all.A player who only managed 13 league goals last season for one of the most prolific scoring teams in Europe and nearly a third of these came in the one game.
He was good enough to start over 20 games for city last year, including league and champions league.
I think if Pep was happy to play him and trust him that often , to say he is no better at this time then Eddie is just a crazy statement.