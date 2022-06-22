Arsenal told Jesus is not really the saviour they need

Arsenal is closing in on a transfer for Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to multiple reports.

The Brazilian is considered one of the finest forwards in the Premier League and Arsenal needs new goal-scorers.

The Gunners have lost some of their key attackers in the last few months and have just managed to tie down Eddie Nketiah to a long-term contract.

The attacker will not be Arsenal’s main man in the next campaign, and Jesus could move ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, the Brazilian is being sold by Manchester City because he couldn’t become the heir to Sergio Aguero, reckons Adam Shergold for The Daily Mail.

In his latest opinion piece, he detailed that the striker is good, but Arsenal cannot gamble on him becoming the main man for their attack.

This is because he has never had a prolific season to suggest he can get the job done at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has truly not been a striker you can rely on to score as many as 20 goals in the Premier League per season.

The former Palmeiras man will get us goals, but he will probably not score enough to help us achieve our aims.

