Arsenal told La Liga striker is a direct replacement for Aubameyang

Alexander Isak has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now, and he could be the next striker that joins the club.

The Swede plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga and has continued to develop his game.

He first came to the Gunners’ attention at Euro 2020 when he led the line so well for his national team.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has continued to deliver fine performances for his club.

Dusan Vlahovic was Arsenal’s number attacking target, but the Serbian is now edging close to joining Juventus.

It leaves Arsenal with no choice but to sign an alternative striker, and The Daily Mail believes Isak is the closest they can get to signing someone who is as good as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his prime.

The report says the striker “has excelled through the middle but can also play out wide, in a similar role which Aubameyang has adopted throughout his Gunners career.”

And “knows where the goal is as well, having scored 17 times in LaLiga last season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been in very good form at Sociedad and that is one reason he has been on Arsenal’s wishlist.

At 22, he is also at a very good age when he can deliver for us now and in the next few years.

Adding him to our squad means we have secured a good striker for the long haul because he can remain at the top of his game for at least 8 more years.