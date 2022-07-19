Arsenal told not to expect an easy ride in Saka contract negotiations

Arsenal is planning to give Bukayo Saka a new contract as he has entered the last two years of his current one and several clubs want to sign him.

The attacker is one of the finest players in the Gunners squad and he has been very pivotal in their recent success.

His fine performances have attracted the admiring glances of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They could easily add him to their squad if he leaves Arsenal or signals an intention to leave.

Saka looks happy at the Emirates now, but it could be just a matter of time before he asks to leave.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan believes signing him onto a new deal will not be straightforward.

He expects the player’s entourage to employ all the tactics that they can get to get a good deal.

He tells Football Insider: “I don’t think he’ll sign another contract.

“I think he’ll give himself the option by running it down to a year left. That’s the right thing to do for his career.

“It puts the player in the power position. The club will have to qualify for the Champions League and stump up the money to keep him. Or he can go somewhere else and get that top-level football.

“If Arsenal get into that top four, then he will be happier to stay. If they don’t, they’ve got a real job on their hands to keep him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the lowest-paid players at Arsenal, Saka will want a huge pay raise on his next deal.

The attacker is one of the first names on the team sheet and his next salary must reflect that.

It would be interesting to see how much he would be earning in his next deal.