Arsenal told not to offer a swap deal for Declan Rice

Football Insider reports West Ham has no interest in a swap deal for Declan Rice as they prepare to cash in on the Englishman.

Rice will move in the summer amidst interest from Arsenal and other clubs and the midfielder is one player who will still cost a lot of money.

Although he has just a season left on his current deal, the desperation to add him to their squad means West Ham can ask for a lot of money from his suitors.

This may see some clubs offer players plus cash to sweeten the deal, but the report claims West Ham has no interest in that.

The Irons want a straight cash offer, and anyone serious about signing him must offer that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding a player to our offer should ideally make us pay less money for Rice, but the Hammers have taken that option out.

We now have to work hard to raise the funds needed to make him one of our own.

If we are serious, we will put the best offer on the table and make Rice a member of our squad.

Otherwise, another club will win the race for his signature.

