Arsenal told Onana will definitely not join them this month

Arsenal wants to add Amadou Onana to their squad six months after the midfielder moved to Everton, but it is a deal that will be hard to pull off.

The Belgian has been a shining light for the Toffees who could get relegated at the end of this season and many clubs want to add him to their squad.

The 21-year-old remains committed to their cause and now a new manager is coming to the Merseyside club, with Sean Dyche reportedly the man chosen to save the club from relegation.

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal stands no chance of adding the midfielder to Mikel Arteta’s group because the new boss will need his input.

He tells Football Insider:

“They’re transitioning to a new manager, and Sean Dyche will need Onana if he is going to keep Everton in the Premier League.

“You can’t lose any player like him.

“He brings so much to the party. He’s a fighter, hard worker – and he seems like the sort of character they need in the team.

“It’s a move which I’d find very surprising in January.

“Maybe in the summer, when the dust is settled – I could see it.”

Onana has been superb in his first season in England and the midfielder will certainly do a good job for us if we add him to our squad. However, it will not be easy to pull off this transfer.

With just a few days before the window closes, Everton will feel they cannot lose such a key player, knowing a replacement will be hard to find.

