Arsenal told one player they can sign if they sell Lacazette

Arsenal has been told that they should sell Alexandre Lacazette to make room for Lautaro Martinez.

The Gunners are looking to add some quality to their attack, but they have to sort out the future of the likes of Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Both players are in the last year of their current deals and the club isn’t so keen to keep them.

Lacazette scored some important goals for them last season, but he is already 30 and Arsenal doesn’t want to tie down an older player to a new deal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s shocking drop in form.

Arsenal has become one of the clubs looking to add Martinez to their squad, but they will struggle to sign him with Lacazette still on their books.

Kevin Campbell says the Argentinian is a player who they absolutely need to add now and even if it takes selling Lacazette, they should do it.

“Martinez? Now you’re talking,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“That’s a move that will get everyone on the edge of their seats and taking notice.

“He’s a very, very good striker and a natural goalscorer.

“Just when it looks like Aubameyang has gone off the boil, you get someone who’s full of goals.

“Aubameyang just hasn’t turned up in pre-season yet.

“If Martinez is coming in he will play, that does mean Lacazette will have to go.”