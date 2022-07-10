Arsenal told one player they should sign to make their fans happy

Noel Whelan believes Youri Tielemans would be a great signing for Arsenal in this transfer window, and their fans would be delighted if he was added to the squad.

The Belgian wants out of Leicester City and has refused to sign a contract extension so far.

The Foxes are now prepared to cash in on him, and he is a long-term target of Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side has bolstered their squad with some fine players in this transfer window, but more will come in.

Tielemans is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and Arsenal wants him as a part of their group.

He could cost them as much as £30million, but former Leeds United man, Whelan says he would be worth the price.

He tells Football Insider:

“£30m for a player like Tielemans, when you know he can do it in the Premier League – it’s nothing.

“I think he would fit straight into the Arsenal style of play, and the fans would be overjoyed if they could get him in.

“He’s a very talented midfield player, and if you can get him for that sort of price then they’d still have the budget to go out and get a winger as well.

“I believe he would be one of the best midfielders they have had for a long time. I could see him at the club, for sure.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a top midfielder to add to the arrival of Fabio Vieira, and Tielemans suits the bill.

He is young, experienced and has the skillset to become the main man at the Emirates.

We will benefit from having him in our squad, and we probably need to act fast to make the transfer happen.

