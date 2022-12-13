Arsenal told only a huge fee will help them sign defender in January

Arsenal is reportedly interested in a move for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries after he starred for the Netherlands at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The defender was one of their finest players and Premier League clubs are now looking to add him to their squad.

One of them is Arsenal, with the Gunners hoping to add his marauding attacking runs to their play.

Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad with several new players since he became Arsenal’s manager and the Spaniard’s team has improved every time a new man joins them.

They see Dumfries as someone who could help them become even better and a report on Football London reveals they want to take him to London.

However, the report adds it will not be easy for them to add him to their squad because of Inter Milan’s reluctance to do a deal, especially in January.

It claims the Italian side has made it known that he will only leave them in the next transfer window if someone pays a huge fee for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dumfries did well at the World Cup, which could earn him a move to a top side, but a move to Arsenal might not happen.

We play in a different system to the ones he is used to and our four at the back do not require the right back to go too deep into the opponent’s half.