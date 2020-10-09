Arsenal told that Tierney will not be treated differently

Arsenal has been warned that Kieran Tierney will not be treated as a special case as the Gunners look to bring him back to London.

The Scottish left-back has been forced to self-isolate after he came in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

He will be mandated to spend 14 days in isolation, which means he will miss Arsenal’s next Premier League game against Manchester City.

The former Celtic man has already had three negative tests and the Gunners are keen to find a way to get him back to London.

Arsenal is adamant that he doesn’t have the virus after he told them that he observed social distancing while playing the video game with Stuart Armstrong who later tested positive for the virus, but the Scottish authorities remain determined to ensure that Tierney goes through the process that every other citizen will go through in this instance.

Scotland health boss Jason Leitch told Radio Clyde via Sun Sports: “I cannot intervene. That’s exactly how the process should work.

“The health protection team treats footballers the way it treats workers in call centres or you or me.

“We phone up the positive case, we ask the positive case their history, where they’ve been for two days prior to their symptoms beginning.

“That’s sometimes very straightforward — but sometimes, particularly in football, more complex.”