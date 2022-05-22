Arsenal told the type of players they should sign this summer

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, believes Arsenal needs to buy experienced players to reach the next level.

The Gunners have had a good season and have made progress, considering that they didn’t finish the last campaign inside any European spot.

Mikel Arteta will continue to rebuild his team and the club is prepared to give him the players he needs.

The current Arsenal team has some exciting talents including the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

But they are very young and inexperienced, even though they have shown the form that belies their ages.

Kenny believes their focus on the next transfer window should be on players who have won major trophies.

He tells Football Insider: “They need an experienced head in there.

“Maybe one or two players who have been there and done it. I think that is what has let them down in these last few weeks.

“There were no calm heads on the pitch against Tottenham or Newcastle, they lost their cool completely which was disappointing and a huge development.

“In those moments you need a calm head to settle everything down and I don’t think Arsenal have that.

“If they are going to go one better next season and get into the top-four, that is exactly what I would do.

“Go out and sign someone who has won the big competitions, the Champions League. That will work.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best clubs have the right blend of experience and young talents and that is what Arsenal needs to focus on if we want to reach the next level.

Arteta should know this, having watched his young team struggle in some matches at the Emirates and away from home this season.