Arsenal told the type of strikers they need to get 20 Premier League goals

Arsenal are working to bring in a new striker before the current transfer window concludes, as they seek to strengthen their attack for the upcoming season. The Gunners recognise the need for a reliable goalscorer who can consistently deliver around 20 Premier League goals per campaign.

Arsenal have been linked with several high-profile strikers this summer. Among the names under serious consideration are Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom have impressed with their recent form. However, neither potential move is progressing smoothly, as both players come with significant price tags that could complicate negotiations.

Alternative options mentioned in Premier League

With these primary targets proving difficult to secure, some observers have suggested that Arsenal could explore less expensive alternatives already playing in the Premier League. During a discussion on Talk Sport’s Kick Off show, Darren Ambrose and Rory Jennings considered some of the options that may be overlooked by the club.

Ambrose put forward the idea that certain players could thrive in Mikel Arteta’s system, even if they are not traditionally associated with top-six sides. He commented: “If you put Chris Wood in the Arsenal side, he gets over 20 goals.” Ambrose continued by noting the New Zealand striker’s current form: “He does. Look at the goals he’s scoring now… He’s an out and out goalscorer. If you put [Jean-Philippe] Mateta in there, he probably gets 15 to 20 goals.”

Arsenal likely to prioritise long-term fit

Although players such as Chris Wood and Jean-Philippe Mateta are delivering results at their current clubs, it is uncertain whether they align with the profile Arsenal’s recruitment team is prioritising. The club have consistently targeted younger players with long-term potential and a specific skill set suited to Arteta’s tactical system.

While the comments highlight the depth of attacking talent available within the league, Arsenal appear committed to identifying a forward who not only delivers goals but also fits into their broader strategic vision. The search is ongoing, and the club may still revisit some of the names already linked before the transfer deadline.

