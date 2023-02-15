Arsenal told their new signing will show his worth

Leandro Trossard has been tipped to have a successful stint at Arsenal after his January move to the Emirates.

The attacker scored his first league goal for the club in the 1-1 draw against Brentford and has been impressive in the games he has played for them so far.

Trossard was one of the finest attackers in the Premier League when he played for Brighton and is expected to keep doing well on the books of Arsenal.

However, it is not always that players move to a top club and succeed, which means it is a major risk that Arsenal has taken.

However, former Belgium international Philippe Albert is convinced the attacker will be a good signing for the Gunners.

“His performances will go crescendo,” he told RTBF, relayed by Voetbal Primeur.

“We know him. He can do a lot of damage in small spaces. Even if he is not in the starting eleven now, in the long run it is a good choice.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has looked the part when he steps on the pitch for us and remains one of the members of our group with good PL experience.

He will need time to get used to how we play, but overall, this has been a good few weeks for him on our books.

