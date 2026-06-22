Arsenal told their target will be an upgrade to Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi has spent one season at Arsenal, winning the league title and reaching the Champions League final, but questions are already being asked about whether Sandro Tonali would represent an upgrade in midfield for the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal are interested in signing the Italian midfielder and face strong competition from Tottenham, who have already started making moves to secure his signature. Newcastle United are reluctant to allow him to leave, although interest in the player continues to grow ahead of the transfer window.

Tonali is believed to be open to a move to London, which has encouraged Tottenham’s pursuit, while Arsenal are also considering entering the race more seriously as they continue evaluating additions to their squad for next season.

Arsenal and Tottenham Interest

The Gunners believe Tonali could fit well into their midfield system and may still attempt to hijack the transfer from Tottenham once they intensify their transfer activity. Arsenal remain keen to strengthen key areas of the squad despite their successful campaign last season.

Tottenham are currently pushing harder to secure the midfielder, but Arsenal may feel confident about their chances if they decide to pursue the deal aggressively. Tonali’s willingness to move to London could work in favour of either club depending on how negotiations develop.

Jenas Compares Tonali and Zubimendi

Jermaine Jenas believes a move to Arsenal would make sense because he views Tonali as an improvement on Zubimendi in midfield.

Jenas said via the Metro:

“He’s a dictator of a game, he sets the pace and sets the tone every time he plays. He did the same when he was at AC Milan.

“When I look at that Arsenal midfield, I was never fully convinced by Martin Zubimendi, if I’m honest with you. I think he’s a decent, solid player, but Tonali would definitely be a level up in that midfield alongside Declan Rice.”

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