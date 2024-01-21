Arsenal told their transfer target has an affordable release clause

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Benjamin Sesko since his time at RB Salzburg, and although he chose to continue his development at RB Leipzig, there is an expectation that he may move on from the Red Bull franchise in the future.

Sesko, a highly regarded striker in Europe, has attracted attention from top clubs, and Arsenal is among those in pursuit. The Gunners, facing a need for more goal-scoring options to compete for the Premier League and other trophies, view Sesko as a potential solution.

The young striker has been linked with moves to several Premier League clubs in recent terms, and the possibility of a move to the Emirates could be on the horizon.

According to The Sun, Sesko has an affordable release clause that will become active in the summer. The reported figure is £43 million, providing Arsenal with a reasonable amount to budget for his signature when an auction for his services takes place during the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is still just 20 and has no experience in Premier League football. While we remain committed to signing young players, we need an experienced striker.

He will need time to settle, but we need a striker who can come into the team and make an instant impact.

