Arsenal urged to cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has weighed in on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer saga.

The Frenchman, who spent eight years on Arsenal’s books after joining as a teenager and working his way into the first-team, believes the Gunners have now missed their chance to make as much money out of Auba as they could have done.

Speaking to Goal, Aliadiere said: “They’ve got to sell him, 100 per cent.

“Arsenal can’t keep losing players on a free. To be honest, I still can’t believe we’ve again got a top player, our captain, going into the summer only having one year left on his contract.

“For me, it has to be sorted when he gets to two years. Last summer he should have signed a deal or been sold.”

While we take Aliadiere’s point, there’s more to football than making money, and it would have been a pretty disastrous decision to let a player of Aubameyang’s quality go without trying our best to keep him.

Even now, as he heads into the last year of his contract, it’s not clear we wouldn’t just be better off keeping his 25-30 goals a season for one more season and then letting him leave on a free.

Who are we realistically going to sign for any kind of feasible money that could do what the Gabon hit-man has done for us since he joined? It’s not as simple as Aliadiere makes it sound.