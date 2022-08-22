Arsenal told they can make a £50m profit from selling midfielder

Alan Smith has suggested that Martin Odegaard’s market value has skyrocketed since he moved to Arsenal.

The Norwegian joined us from Real Madrid last season after spending the second half of the 2020/2021 term on loan at the Emirates.

Arsenal enjoyed his time and made the move permanent for around £30m.

Odegaard was a prodigy, but he was struggling to make a name for himself at Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta bet on him to thrive in his team, and the Spaniard has been proven right so far.

He is now one of the most creative players in the Premier League, and he scores goals too.

Smith believes he is now worth around £80m if Arsenal places him on the market.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“Their recruitment, it’s so difficult to get these sort of players.

“I think it shines a great light on the recruiting system, they are so together. I mean they paid £30m for Martin Odegaard and at the time I think some fans were thinking ‘£30m for Odegaard’. But I mean you get £80m for him now easily.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one clear reason we should trust Arteta’s judgement, as the Spaniard has proven he knows the players that can deliver for his team.

We can trust him to use any player he asks for effectively. The midfielder is now the club’s captain and we expect to see him do even more and thrive with that responsibility.

