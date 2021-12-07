Arsenal told they can only sign their €55 million target next summer

Arsenal wants Jonathan David, but they cannot sign the Canadian in the January transfer window, according to a report.

David has been one of the finest strikers in Europe, and he is developing very well at Lille.

He helped the French club to win the Ligue 1 title last season and has continued to show fine goal-scoring form in this campaign.

Arsenal will sign at least one attacker soon as their current options continue to misfire.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah both missed easy chances in their 2-1 loss at Everton last night.

That should make the club more determined to sign a new striker, but Jeunes Footeux reports that Lille president Olivier Létang will not sell David in January.

Instead, he would look to cash in on the New York-born forward in the summer for around €55 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David is one of the best young attackers we can sign, and he might be worth the wait.

The best time to sign a quality player for any position is at the end of the season and that applies to Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker.

If we can be patient until next summer, we could even sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.