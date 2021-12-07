Arsenal told they can only sign their €55 million target next summer

Arsenal wants Jonathan David, but they cannot sign the Canadian in the January transfer window, according to a report.
David has been one of the finest strikers in Europe, and he is developing very well at Lille.
He helped the French club to win the Ligue 1 title last season and has continued to show fine goal-scoring form in this campaign.
Arsenal will sign at least one attacker soon as their current options continue to misfire.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah both missed easy chances in their 2-1 loss at Everton last night.
That should make the club more determined to sign a new striker, but Jeunes Footeux reports that Lille president Olivier Létang will not sell David in January.
Instead, he would look to cash in on the New York-born forward in the summer for around €55 million.
David is one of the best young attackers we can sign, and he might be worth the wait.
The best time to sign a quality player for any position is at the end of the season and that applies to Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker.
If we can be patient until next summer, we could even sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.
Solutions to our problems can’t continue to be splash the cash. I would agree that we need to purchase a new striker, but the checkbook can’t continue to be the go-to.
Why not look into the tactics and the negative football we play? At some point the manager has to be held accountable.
Tactics continue to be stale and ineffective, game management is some of the worst I have seen with Arsenal, and little if any progress has been shown.
Same weaknesses, same inability to score, same struggle with build up from the back, and no answer to counter the opponents press.
I saw too much possession for the sake of possession against Everton, and no plan B yet again against opponents.
Spot on
Give Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe and even Ronaldo, all in one team to Arteta and they will all flop