Arsenal told they won’t be able to sign Premier League star this month

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz for much of this transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder is one of the finest in the Premier League, where he plays for Aston Villa.

He was previously on the books of Manchester City and could move to another top English club soon.

Despite links to the midfielder for much of this month, Arsenal has failed to make an official offer for him, hours before this transfer window closes.

The Gunners could still make a late swoop for the Brazil international, which is still possible.

However, former Sunderland man, Kevin Phillips, is convinced they will fail because they have left it too late to sign him.

He tells Football Insider: “Luiz is a big player for Aston Villa. I cannot see a situation where Steven Gerrard would let him go, to be honest.

“He probably suits the style of play at Arsenal. Arteta likes them to play out of the back and Luiz likes to get on the ball.

“But at this moment in time I don’t think he’ll leave Villa, even if they bring another midfielder in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Clubs who are serious about making signings this month have been making moves long before now.

While transfers will still happen in the next few hours, Aston Villa is too ambitious to be made to sell their top player so late in the window.

Arsenal simply has to wait until the summer to get him, if he is a transfer priority.