Arsenal told they must pay a lot of money for Bundesliga star

Arsenal could reportedly turn to Moussa Diaby as their next forward as Mikel Arteta continues to find ways to bolster his squad.

The Gunners have been keen to add a new attacker this month, but they missed out on their primary target Mykhailo Mudryk and have instead added Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal remains busy in this transfer window and Diaby is the latest name to be mentioned with a move to the Emirates.

Diaby has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time and the Frenchman remains one of the finest players in his position in Europe, making a move for him a sensible thing to do.

However, journalist Christian Falk has told the Gunners the former PSG man’s signature will cost them a lot of money.

He writes on Caught Offside:

“We know that Arsenal already had contact with Moussa Diaby for last summer, so he’s still on the list, just not for the winter.

“We heard Leverkusen don’t want to sell him. Perhaps if Arsenal have a lot of money somewhere, maybe £100m, Leverkusen would then have a discussion but I don’t think Arsenal can spend that, as we’ve seen from the amount they were prepared to pay for Mykhailo Mudryk.

“But they knocked on the door last summer, so I’m sure they’ll knock again next summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The market for footballers has become very inflated and teams ask for more money when a Premier League side wants their player.

Diaby has been in terrific form and is likely to make a serious impact on our side if we add him to the group.

However, the Frenchman must be one of our key targets before we splash all that money on him.

