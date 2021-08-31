Arsenal told they need to sign a more rugged partner for Ben White

Former Arsenal defender, Lauren has told the Gunners that they will need to sign another centre-back to partner Ben White and he doesn’t have to be technically good.

White joined the Gunners in this transfer window from Brighton for £50million.

He is seen as the last piece of the jigsaw for an Arsenal defence that has struggled for years.

The Gunners spent that much on him because of his impressive stint at Leeds United and Brighton.

He is now set to become a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s squad and his long-term partner could be Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both defenders are good with the ball at the feet and playing it out from the back.

White has been specifically praised for that and Arteta loves his defenders to have that trait.

However, invincible full-back, Lauren says it makes no sense to have two similar players in the same position and urged the Gunners to sign a more rugged partner for White.

He said, as quoted by The Sun: “You cannot have two centre-backs with the exact same characteristics in the same team.

“One has to ideally be much better on and around the ball, comfortable using it to play the diagonal balls through to the players upfront, and be aggressive in their approach with the ball.

“The other doesn’t have to necessarily be as technical but can be more aggressive and physical against long balls and set pieces.

“Ben White is a fantastic addition because he can come out with the ball from the back and move into those positions in the midfield.

“In today’s game you press high to win the ball, and having Ben White means you can come out from the back and play when under pressure.

“His partner will possibly have to be more aggressive and stronger on set pieces. If we can match those two qualities, Ben White will prove to be a fantastic addition in the future.”