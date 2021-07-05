Arsenal told they will enjoy their transfer target for the next seven years

Former Aston Villa defender, Alan Hutton says Arsenal would be getting a good deal when they finally complete the signing of Ben White.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brighton defender for much of this summer.

The London club has been in talks with the Seagulls over completing the transfer for around £50million, according to Football Insider.

That fee is huge for a player who is yet to break into the England national team or even play in a European club competition before now.

However, Hutton is convinced that he is worth the fee and he would help Arsenal fix a part of their squad that has struggled for years now.

He admits that top English talent could be overpriced, but he remains convinced that White is a player who can lead Arsenal’s defence for the next seven years.

“There’s always that additional fee to pay for a young English talent,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“He was outstanding at Leeds and went back to Brighton, from what I’ve been told, they refused to sell him back to Leeds.

“He’s versatile, we’ve actually seen him go into midfield and do a job as well.

“It’s an area where Arsenal need to improve. I always thought they had that mistake in them.

“Whether it be David Luiz or whoever, they always had that issue. White can play, he doesn’t want to just kick it and head it.

White is expected to complete the move when he returns from Euro 2020 with the England squad.