Arsenal told they would need to pay £50m to land England international

Arsenal is one of the teams interested in signing Brighton’s Ben White as they continue to rebuild their squad.

The Gunners remain keen on making their team better and they will splash the cash in this transfer window again.

Mikel Arteta has been tasked with making them better and he would want maximum support.

Several areas of his squad need strengthening, but the release of David Luiz means it has been expedient for them to sign a new centre back.

The Brazilian had been an important member of their dressing room and also a strong leader at the back when he plays.

Arsenal believes that White has the profile of a defender that their team needs and they might make a move for him this summer.

It would come at an enormous cost as Brighton remains intent on keeping hold of the former Leeds United loanee.

The Daily Mail says the Seagulls want him to remain at the Amex and if they are forced to sell him, it would be for at least £50m.

White has seen his reputation soar after being named in the England squad for the Euros this month.

With Harry Maguire struggling with injuries, he could even become a regular starter in the competition.