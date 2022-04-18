Arsenal told this player has a slot to fill on their team

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ruben Neves for much of this campaign, and this summer is their chance to add the Wolves midfielder to the team.

The Portugal international has been at the Premier League club since 2017 when he joined them from FC Porto.

He has been their main midfielder since that time and he continues to be an important part of their first team.

A move away from the Molineux seems to be on the cards with several clubs interested in signing him.

Arsenal will be keen to win the race for his signature and the Gunners have now been told he would suit them.

The Daily Mail’s Kieran Lynch said in his column that there is a role in Mikel Arteta’s team for the midfielder.

He writes: “Thomas Partey has come a long way since he first joined the club, while the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are exciting young talents who can play at the head of the midfield.

“However, there is a slot next to Partey that is up for grabs and where Neves could potentially fit in.

“To say Granit Xhaka’s time at the Emirates has been mixed would be an understatement, and though there have been periods over the last two seasons where he has shown consistent form, Neves would be an upgrade on the Swiss international.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves will do well in this team and he truly is a better player when compared to Granit Xhaka.

However, we do not need to get rid of Xhaka before signing him because we need squad depth and the 25-year-old has the quality to win the competition for a place at the Emirates.