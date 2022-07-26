Arsenal told to add a specific clause to Saka’s new contract

Noel Whelan insists Bukayo Saka will not sign a new contract at Arsenal this summer, but if he does, he expects to see a release clause included in it.
Saka has become one of the Premier League’s best players and arguably Arsenal’s most important.
The attacker has been delivering some very fine performances for the Gunners and the England national team in the last few campaigns.
He keeps getting better, but his contract at the Emirates expires at the end of the 2023/2024 season.
With just over a year left, Arsenal is relaxed about his future and they are confident he will extend his stay.
However, Whelan believes the Euro 2020 finalist will want a return to the top four before committing his long-term future to the Gunners.
He then says a release clause must be included in the deal if he eventually agrees to stay.
“I’d be very surprised if he signs a new contract this summer,” he told Football Insider.
“If he does, there’s got to be a release clause in that deal – and it will be for a hefty sum of money.
“You’re probably looking at the £90-100million mark for a player of Saka’s ability and age – he’s so important. Not just to Arsenal, but to the England side too.
“There’s got to be something in place if Arsenal don’t qualify again for the Champions League.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is arguably our most important player now, and it makes little sense to think he will not be with us in this campaign or next.
The club has invested heavily in the playing squad and we need to also offer him a lucrative deal that he will struggle to reject.
His future has to be sorted before the end of this campaign.
We need to sort it out NOW !! This project is pure waffle otherwise.
Seems I got this one right too!!!!
What I wanted to know was whether the the clause had a certain period before the release clause was activated, say three season…..
The other thing I had heard was that Saka would not sign a new deal until after the World Cup.
If he hesitates to sign the contract he does’nt trust the process built around him as one of the main cogs then,if that’s the case then we sell if one crazy offer around 75 and above comes in.
Do not mention Saka and 75 in the same sentence. You should be mentioning figures like £100m. And if he had three or four years on his deal, then bidding should start at £150m. Declan Rice is priced at 150
@dgr8xt,i get it but like NYG usually say “i’m just saying”.
Jesus christ why does this site pay attention to what Noel Whelan has to say the man’s deluded. Saying shit like this to get clicks, Saka is Arsenal through and through. He will sign a new contract and so will Saliba at least then all this Bull shit will die of until again their in the final 2 years of their contract.
Even though important getting these lads to sign new deals is after we’ve sealed the deal on needed additions.
Stop panicking for gods sake
Well he nearly did t sign the last contract in 2019 if I remember rightly ,he was flirting then when his stock wasn’t high ,now it is maybe he’s looking at what’s happened the last few seasons with false promises and doing what he believes is what’s best for him in a footballing sense .
If he signs great but I would imagine he will be looking to get the best out of whatever contract Arsenal throw at him ,he’s on 30k a week ATM ,been our POTS two years in a row ,2 years left on contract he holds all the cards .
If Eddie is as just got 100k a week and Jesus double that then I would imagine he will be our new highest earner if he signs