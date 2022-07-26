Arsenal told to add a specific clause to Saka’s new contract

Noel Whelan insists Bukayo Saka will not sign a new contract at Arsenal this summer, but if he does, he expects to see a release clause included in it.

Saka has become one of the Premier League’s best players and arguably Arsenal’s most important.

The attacker has been delivering some very fine performances for the Gunners and the England national team in the last few campaigns.

He keeps getting better, but his contract at the Emirates expires at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

With just over a year left, Arsenal is relaxed about his future and they are confident he will extend his stay.

However, Whelan believes the Euro 2020 finalist will want a return to the top four before committing his long-term future to the Gunners.

He then says a release clause must be included in the deal if he eventually agrees to stay.

“I’d be very surprised if he signs a new contract this summer,” he told Football Insider.

“If he does, there’s got to be a release clause in that deal – and it will be for a hefty sum of money.

“You’re probably looking at the £90-100million mark for a player of Saka’s ability and age – he’s so important. Not just to Arsenal, but to the England side too.

“There’s got to be something in place if Arsenal don’t qualify again for the Champions League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is arguably our most important player now, and it makes little sense to think he will not be with us in this campaign or next.

The club has invested heavily in the playing squad and we need to also offer him a lucrative deal that he will struggle to reject.

His future has to be sorted before the end of this campaign.

