Arsenal told to bring cash only to sign their striker target

Arsenal has been told to forget about using Alexandre Lacazette as a swap option in their bid for Youssef En-Nesyri because that option is invalid.

The Gunners remain strongly interested in a move for the Moroccan and they had hoped that they could include Lacazette in their bid for him in the January transfer window.

However, La Colina de Nervion reports that Sevilla has rebuffed that offer, considering that the Frenchman is out of a contract at the end of this season.

They know they can personally negotiate his arrival from the January transfer window and sign him for free next summer.

It, therefore, makes no sense for Arsenal to propose using him as a sweetener in their offer for En-Nesyri.

The report says Arsenal was keen to sign him in the last transfer window, but he rejected their approach to remain in Seville.

Despite turning them down, Arsenal remains interested in adding him to their squad in the January transfer window.

The report adds that the Gunners have abandoned their pursuit of Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic to focus on landing the striker.

However, before they can convince En-Nesyri to join, they have to qualify for the Champions League.