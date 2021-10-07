Arsenal told to bring cash only to sign their striker target

Arsenal has been told to forget about using Alexandre Lacazette as a swap option in their bid for Youssef En-Nesyri because that option is invalid.
The Gunners remain strongly interested in a move for the Moroccan and they had hoped that they could include Lacazette in their bid for him in the January transfer window.
However, La Colina de Nervion reports that Sevilla has rebuffed that offer, considering that the Frenchman is out of a contract at the end of this season.
They know they can personally negotiate his arrival from the January transfer window and sign him for free next summer.
It, therefore, makes no sense for Arsenal to propose using him as a sweetener in their offer for En-Nesyri.
The report says Arsenal was keen to sign him in the last transfer window, but he rejected their approach to remain in Seville.
Despite turning them down, Arsenal remains interested in adding him to their squad in the January transfer window.
The report adds that the Gunners have abandoned their pursuit of Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic to focus on landing the striker.
However, before they can convince En-Nesyri to join, they have to qualify for the Champions League.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
when it comes to Laca, it’s time to face the very real possibility that once again we’re going to either watch another player we invested heavily in leaving for absolutely nothing or, even worse, we might waste even more money re-upping him in a delusional attempt to try and rationalize our continued asset mismanagement issues, by pretending that this was part of our plans all along
Problem is this guy’s stats are not overly impressive, even when playing in a league where half the games are against teams with nothing to play for except survival. I’d like to know how many goals he has scored against the likes of the two Madrid clubs, Barcelona, Valencia or Villarreal. My fear is that at best we would get a like for like player to Lacazette. Someone who shows up every so often. This is a position that Arsenal will seriously need to deal with in the very near future and we should only be looking at the very best candidates, especially those in the 22-25 age bracket. Also be prepared to spend
The problem with signing African international
players is when the ANC come around,they will be missing. They maybe cheaper but not worth the outlay as they could left out during the crucial period of the season.
I thought Arsenal with Kanu in their ranks the gunners shd know better.