Arsenal told to build their team around these two players

Former Gunner, Nigel Winterburn has urged Arsenal to build their team around Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as they both form a solid partnership with greater understanding at the club.

Both youngsters have come through the academy to become the driving force of the current rebuild at the Emirates.

Saka has even broken into the England senior national team squad and they have both been tipped to lead Arsenal back inside the top four.

Winterburn says both players have become too important that the club cannot stand losing them to long-term injuries or even selling them.

He disclosed how he was surprised to see Smith Rowe get benched by the Gunners for a few games recently because he knows how influential the Englishman is.

The 57-year-old then urged the club to sign players who can complement both stars and build their team from there.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are two players Arsenal won’t want to lose or have injured for extended periods.

“Smith Rowe was left out of a game a few weeks ago which surprised me because his influence on the pitch is significant.

“Arsenal want to build around all those young players. They’ve got partnerships forming and the more they play together, the more they get a sense of winning games and the stronger that team bond becomes.

“I don’t see why Arsenal wouldn’t build the team around them and complement them by bringing in players that are strong for the future.”

Saka is 20 and Smith Rowe is 21. If they remain at the club, they could lead them to win another Premier League title within the next decade.