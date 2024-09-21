Arsenal told to consider refreshing the Emirates Stadium

The Emirates Stadium will soon mark its 20th anniversary, and Arsenal has been urged to consider refreshing the venue.

When the Gunners first opened the stadium, it was a groundbreaking achievement and remains one of the premier stadiums in Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s side is aiming to bring the first Premier League title celebration to the Emirates at the end of this season.

They are edging closer to that goal, and fans are hopeful that this will finally be their year.

As Arsenal continues to pursue success on the field, pundit and former Everton executive Keith Wyness has encouraged the club to consider upgrading the Emirates.

He emphasised that while on-field success is crucial, Arsenal should also focus on enhancing the hospitality side of the business.

Wyness told Football Insider:

“It’s clear he’s giving the backing to Arteta, and they’re showing signs of success on the pitch.

“But they need to keep an eye on the age of the Emirates Stadium, already.

“They need to make sure it’s refreshed and the revenue streams keep going.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to work on every aspect of the club and refreshing the Emirates has to be on our to-do list.

When we built it, it was fitted with some of the best technology available at the time, but the time has come for us to make some changes.

