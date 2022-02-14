Arsenal told to expect more spending from Stan Kroenke after Superbowl win

Stan Kroenke has spent some money on Arsenal since becoming the club’s majority shareholder, but has it been enough?
The American is one of the richest club owners in the world, but Arsenal fans believe he is not doing enough for their club.
He has teams in other sports and one of them is the NFL franchise, LA Rams.
It takes a lot of money to run an NFL club and to have a Super Bowl-winning side simply means the owners have invested an enormous sum of money in the franchise.
Kroenke’s Rams won Super Bowl LVI after a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and he was in a celebratory mood.
Would he now focus on spending more money on the Arsenal squad to win trophies?
That was the discussion on The Arsenal Way podcast.
Bailey Keogh and Umar Choudhry spoke with the CEO of Downtown Rams, Jake Ellenbogen about Kroenke.
He said as quoted by Football London: “If you win a Super Bowl, you have more funds so if the Rams win, all of a sudden the Rams are a well-oiled machine, as they won the prize from the Super Bowl.
“Kroenke seeing the money coming in after the winning the Super Bowl in the second season at this brand new facility, and then all of a sudden Kroenke has even more money, and he’ll have the opportunity to put more money into Arsenal.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kroenke will know from the success of the LA Rams it takes money to run a successful club. Hopefully, that will see him put more funds into Arsenal.
The Gunners didn’t make signings in the January transfer window and it could be a sign that the club is looking to splash the cash in the summer.
It would be interesting to see how the next transfer window turns out for the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I was so desperately hoping that the Bengals would win even though I have no interest in NFL whatsoever.
I just wanted to see the disappointment on Kroenke’s face.
Then he might get an idea of what it is like to be an Arsenal fan under his “leadership”.
I speak for myself when I say the only thing I want from Kroenke is for him to sell up.
Think of all that money he could use for his beloved Rams..
Glad he won the super bowl, that was his target & dream when he moved the whole club from St.Louis to LA to a state of the art billion dollar stadium, so hats off to him.
Maybe now he has accomplished that he will now focus a little bit more o Arsenal, we know Josh is raring to go, just need Stan to see what’s happened now with the Rams to do this in London for Arsenal.
We have the staff & stadium, which I read we are going to expand or do work to which would be nice, so all we need is the players to match.
After all the clearing out which should be completed In the summer it will all depend on who we can bring in if we get Top4. If we manage to get Champions League Football again I am confident Stan will splash the cash.
Over to you Mikel…..
I’m not sure he sees the business model of NFL and football as being the same. He also, quite frankly, doesn’t;t care about football as much as he does about American sports.
@JT
He is an American after all and the NFL is a cash cow over there, sports wise.
I just hope he gets the trophy bug rubs off on him and he channels it into funding AFC’s push for silverware…IJS
Kroenke bashing aside, which I don’t believe he deserves, what a stadium and what a spectacle that was, more so seeing Eminem, Dre, Snoop, 50c and MJB together was bloody amazing. Hip Hop heaven!