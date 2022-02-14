Arsenal told to expect more spending from Stan Kroenke after Superbowl win

Stan Kroenke has spent some money on Arsenal since becoming the club’s majority shareholder, but has it been enough?

The American is one of the richest club owners in the world, but Arsenal fans believe he is not doing enough for their club.

He has teams in other sports and one of them is the NFL franchise, LA Rams.

It takes a lot of money to run an NFL club and to have a Super Bowl-winning side simply means the owners have invested an enormous sum of money in the franchise.

Kroenke’s Rams won Super Bowl LVI after a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and he was in a celebratory mood.

Would he now focus on spending more money on the Arsenal squad to win trophies?

That was the discussion on The Arsenal Way podcast.

Bailey Keogh and Umar Choudhry spoke with the CEO of Downtown Rams, Jake Ellenbogen about Kroenke.

He said as quoted by Football London: “If you win a Super Bowl, you have more funds so if the Rams win, all of a sudden the Rams are a well-oiled machine, as they won the prize from the Super Bowl.

“Kroenke seeing the money coming in after the winning the Super Bowl in the second season at this brand new facility, and then all of a sudden Kroenke has even more money, and he’ll have the opportunity to put more money into Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kroenke will know from the success of the LA Rams it takes money to run a successful club. Hopefully, that will see him put more funds into Arsenal.

The Gunners didn’t make signings in the January transfer window and it could be a sign that the club is looking to splash the cash in the summer.

It would be interesting to see how the next transfer window turns out for the Gunners.

