Arsenal told to forget about the unrealistic dream of signing Isak

Arsenal’s pursuit of Alexander Isak looks increasingly unlikely, according to journalist David Ornstein. The Gunners have long admired the Swedish striker, who has been in fantastic form for Newcastle United this season, but his price tag is now seen as too high for the Gunners.

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad and has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards. His movement, technical ability, and eye for goal have made him a key part of Eddie Howe’s side, and his performances have drawn interest from several top European clubs.

Arsenal has had him on their shortlist for some time, hoping to sign a forward capable of competing with or replacing Gabriel Jesus. However, Ornstein believes the Magpies are not prepared to let Isak leave unless a massive offer arrives, and this could price the Gunners out of a deal.

Speaking via Goal.com, Ornstein said: “They [Arsenal] will look to strengthen in attack with players such as Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting, Benjamin Sesko on the radar. I don’t think Alexander Isak is going to be realistic, nor the likes of Victor Osimhen and any other names you hear swirling around.”

Newcastle reportedly value Isak at close to €200 million, a figure that would shatter Arsenal’s transfer record. Despite their growing ambition and improved financial power in recent years, the Gunners are not expected to meet such demands.

With Isak likely out of reach, Arsenal is expected to turn their attention to alternatives. Gyokeres and Sesko have both impressed this season and are younger, potentially more affordable options who still offer plenty of upside.

Isak would undoubtedly improve Arsenal’s attack, but unless Newcastle lower their demands, it appears the Gunners will be forced to look elsewhere for their marquee forward signing.