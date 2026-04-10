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Arsenal told to forget about their Champions League target

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although he is widely regarded as a player that almost any top side would pursue given the opportunity. The attacker has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in European football and continues to attract strong interest.

The Gunners view him as an ideal player to build their team around, with his style of play seen as well-suited to the demands of the Premier League. His technical ability and attacking output make him a highly desirable option for a side looking to strengthen in forward areas.

PSG’s Firm Stance

Kvaratskhelia has been instrumental in leading Paris Saint-Germain towards continued success, including their push for back-to-back Champions League titles. As a result, the Ligue 1 club are not willing to part with a player they only signed at the start of last year.

While players are often open to moving between top clubs, Paris Saint-Germain have made its position clear. According to Shoot, they have informed Arsenal that the Georgian attacker is not available and will not be leaving Paris at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s Transfer Plans

Paris Saint-Germain are not under financial pressure to sell and will only allow departures on its own terms. In this case, they are determined to retain Kvaratskhelia as a key part of their project moving forward.

Arsenal remain keen and are reportedly preparing to reshape their squad, with plans to cash in on Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. Such moves would create space for a new attacking addition, potentially paving the way for a player of Kvaratskhelia’s profile.

However, completing a deal will be far from straightforward given Paris Saint-Germain’s stance. Arsenal are unlikely to abandon their interest quickly, but it is clear that securing his signature will be difficult, and having an alternative option may prove to be a sensible approach.

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