Arsenal told to forget signing German star in January

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the in-form Julian Brandt as they rekindle their interest in the German international.

Brandt has been on their radar before, but they could not complete a move for the midfielder to join them.

His form had dipped in previous campaigns, but he is back to his best this term, and Arsenal is interested again.

The Gunners are one of the top sides in Europe looking to ensure they improve their options in January.

Adding Brandt to their group could significantly improve their chances of winning the league in the campaign’s second half.

The midfielder is having a brilliant campaign for Borussia Dortmund and has been one of their finest contributors.

A report on Eurosport claims a move for him will not happen in January because BVB will not deny themselves one of their most important players.

They consider Brandt too good to be sold in January, and Arsenal must wait until the summer to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brandt is having a fantastic season and signing him in January makes sense, but his contract does not expire until 2026 and Dortmund will not want to lose such a key player this winter.

