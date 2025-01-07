Arsenal told to forget title talk without a good January transfer window

Arsenal has been struggling to find consistency in their bid to win the Premier League this season, and the Gunners need to make some moves in the January transfer window. While the first half of the season showed promise, there have been noticeable weaknesses in certain areas of the squad that will need addressing if the team is to maintain their title challenge.

In particular, Arsenal has found themselves lacking in some key positions, and it’s expected that the club will aim to resolve these issues this month. However, the January transfer window is often a difficult one for teams, with limited options and inflated prices. As such, Arsenal may well end up having a quiet window.

Would that be a wise decision for a team chasing Liverpool in the title race? Probably not, as the Reds have been absolutely fantastic in this campaign, putting pressure on any team hoping to secure top honours. If Arsenal does not act swiftly, the club could find themselves slipping further away from the title race.

The Daily Mail’s Isaan Khan has weighed in on this, discussing how Arsenal could still have a chance to lift the Premier League trophy, but he insists that they must be active in the transfer market this month. Khan writes: “Unless Arsenal have a shrewd January window, title talk could well become redundant, the conversation instead turning to securing a top-four spot. An unfathomable thought just one month ago — and one Gunners fans do not wish to imagine after coming so close to the title in the two previous seasons.”

Khan specifically points to the striker or wide forward position as one that must be addressed urgently: “It’s the striker or wide forward position, in particular, that needs to be addressed — and fast.” The need for reinforcements up front has been evident, with Arsenal struggling to find consistent firepower at times this season.

Signing players this month will be difficult, especially considering the complexities of the winter market, but failing to strengthen could have serious consequences. Without the necessary additions, Arsenal may risk having a disappointing end to the season, potentially falling short of their goals. The Gunners must act decisively to ensure they remain competitive in the Premier League title race.