Arsenal told to forget top six unless they start scoring

Arsenal has been struggling for goals in recent games, and they have now been told to forget European football if they don’t start scoring soon.

After returning to form towards the end of last year, Mikel Arteta’s side has slumped again, and they have now scored just once in three games, and have won none of them.

They will face Leeds United next in the league as they continue to fight for a top-six finish.

However, their goal-scoring problems seem to have returned, and it is holding them back.

The Gunners have relied on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for goals over the last few seasons, but the Gabon striker is out of form now.

After scoring 29 goals in all competitions last season, he has 8 from 22 matches in this campaign.

He can no longer be relied on, and the inconsistent Alexandre Lacazette is also not doing much better.

Mail Sports’ Jordan Seward says only a return to goal-scoring form can help the Gunners get European football.

He writes: “Forgive me for stating the obvious, but you cannot win football matches without scoring goals.

“That right now is the biggest problem for Arsenal. They have managed just one goal in their last three matches after being beaten 1-0 at Aston Villa on the weekend while their total for the season stands at a meagre 27 – the worst in the top ten and the same as Crystal Palace.

“Mikel Arteta cannot possibly expect Arsenal to finish in the top six or anywhere near it for that matter on that kind of form.

“They are already playing catch up as it is and their struggles in front of goal will be a huge concern for Arteta.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has endured a tough time on and off the pitch in recent months but Arsenal will need him to rediscover his scoring touch if they are going to have any chance of getting a place in Europe this season because Alexandre Lacazette is just not clinical enough to be their biggest scoring threat.”