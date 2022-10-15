Arsenal told to give their superstar “what he wants”

Gabriel Martinelli has around 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract and this should worry some of the club’s fans.

Since he broke into the team as a relatively unknown player, the attacker has grown in leaps and bounds playing with the senior side.

Unai Emery handed him his debut, but Mikel Arteta has also found him very useful to his team too.

This means he has remained in the Gunners’ first team for the time the Spaniard has been boss.

Martinelli keeps getting better, and he is one of the masterminds of Arsenal’s brilliant season so far.

The smart thing to do is to get him on a new deal, and the Gunners know this. They have been discussing a new contract with his camp, and former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, says they should give him what he wants.

He tells Football Insider:

“The most important thing is he is coming up with assists and goals and that is what you want for a forward player.

“That contract needs to be put on the table and give the young man what he wants because he really is one of the star players at the minute for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is a key player for us now, and keeping him at the Emirates should be a priority.

The Brazilian is our jewel, and we must show him in contract talks that we believe in him.

If we cannot find an agreement, a new club will pounce and add him to their squad.

