Arsenal told to give their superstar “what he wants”

Gabriel Martinelli has around 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract and this should worry some of the club’s fans.
Since he broke into the team as a relatively unknown player, the attacker has grown in leaps and bounds playing with the senior side.
Unai Emery handed him his debut, but Mikel Arteta has also found him very useful to his team too.
This means he has remained in the Gunners’ first team for the time the Spaniard has been boss.
Martinelli keeps getting better, and he is one of the masterminds of Arsenal’s brilliant season so far.
The smart thing to do is to get him on a new deal, and the Gunners know this. They have been discussing a new contract with his camp, and former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, says they should give him what he wants.
He tells Football Insider:
“The most important thing is he is coming up with assists and goals and that is what you want for a forward player.
“That contract needs to be put on the table and give the young man what he wants because he really is one of the star players at the minute for Arsenal.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinelli is a key player for us now, and keeping him at the Emirates should be a priority.
The Brazilian is our jewel, and we must show him in contract talks that we believe in him.
If we cannot find an agreement, a new club will pounce and add him to their squad.
VIDEO – Arteta after tough win at Bodo/Glimt in Norway “We found a way to win!”
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m a fan of Martinelli his extended stay with us will very much cherished.
That being said, I keep hoping that some superstar reference in the heading an exaggeration and is premature
Best player on our books IMO and will only get better ,200k sounds fair but will him and his agent have had better offers already .
Time will tell but we need to do whatever it takes to keep him here .
Here we go with the same catchphrase “Give him whatever he wants”.
Haven’t we been burned enough times?
I don’t worry about Saka or Martinelli getting their heads turned, I’m confident that they’ll both stay at Arsenal for a long career.
The one I worry about is Saliba, with PSG and Real’s probability of zoning in on him, that is my worry, eventually. Saliba makes things look easy his quality is undeniably substantial. It’s in his makeup. It’s difficult to find young defenders that are that good at a young age, he seems to have bypassed the learning curves with it all looking so natural a fit for himself.
Gabriel was our most consistent defender last season, but look how Saliba has taken the league by storm. Similar to Bellingham, I feel that every big CL club will be sniffing around our precious diamond eventually.
If we can get in another DM of Saliba and Partey’s ilk, someone worthy of sharing the same pitch, the further work on our spine, I believe we could gatecrash that CL with a bang while also giving a PL title a shot, we aren’t too far off something very special, maybe one top transfer window away. We need to keep what we got though, that is most important