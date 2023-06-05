Arsenal told to go and get the most “consistent on the continent” defender

Arteta is currently boosting his squad in order to challenge Manchester City next season. One position he wants to sort out once and for all is the Arsenal’s right-back role.

In Tomiyasu’s absence, Ben White has excelled in that position, but there is a notion, come next season the Arteta may prefer a natural right back in that position, hence the need to sign one. Tomiyasu cannot be trusted in that position, and he may have to fight for his future at Arsenal next season. Sacha Boey of Galatasary has emerged as the player wanted in order to be groomed to take over the Arsenal right back position.

Arsenal apparently recently made a £17.2 million offer to the Turkish Super League winners, but it was short of the 22-year-old’s asking price. The Turkish giants want at least 21.5 million euros to let go of the former Rennes man, whom Jonathan Johnson in his Caught Offside column, describes as the most consistent individual in his position on the continent.

“There’s not necessarily been a player in his position so consistent on the continent for quite some time now, and somebody like Boey with the profile that he has, could be very good for a club like Arsenal moving forward,” Jonathan said .

“He’s certainly able to get forward and chip in in terms of the occasional goal, but he also regularly provides assists and is a bit more responsible in defensive terms than a lot of players that you see.”

A £4.3 million disparity should be easy to reconcile. Many assume Rice, whom Arsenal is expected to bid for this week, will be the club’s first signing, but I believe Boey will be. Out of the blue, you’ll just hear that Boey is flying to London for his Arsenal medicals.

Daniel O

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…